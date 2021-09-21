Two beaches in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry receive 'Blue Flag' certification

Two Indian beaches in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were accorded the 'Blue Flag' certification by the coveted international eco-label 'Blue Flag', as per a release by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change released on Tuesday.

Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry are the beaches that have received the honour.

Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark (FEE) which accords the globally recognized eco-label - Blue Flag certification, has also given re-certification for 8 nominated beaches: Shivrajpurin Gujarat, Ghoghla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden in Odisha and Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar, which were awarded the Blue Flag certificate last year.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav expressed happiness and congratulated everyone stating that it is another milestone in India's journey towards a Clean and Green India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) in its pursuit of "Sustainable Development" of the coastal regions of India embarked upon a highly acclaimed & flagship program titled Beach Environment & Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS) which is one of the initiatives under the ICZM approach that the MoEF&CC has undertaken for the sustainable development of coastal regions of India, with a prime objective to protect and conserve the pristine coastal and marine ecosystems through holistic management of the resources.

"This was aimed at achieving the globally recognized and the coveted International eco-label "Blue Flag", accorded by International Jury comprising of members from IUCN, UNWTO, UNEP, UNESCO etc. FEE Denmark conducts regular monitoring & audits for strict compliance with the 33 criteria at all times. A waving "Blue Flag" is an indication of 100% compliance to these 33 stringent criteria and sound health of the beach," read the release.

The objective of the BEAMS program is to abate pollution in coastal waters, promote sustainable development of beach facilities, protect & conserve coastal ecosystems & natural resources, and seriously challenge local authorities & stakeholders to strive and maintain high standards of cleanliness, hygiene & safety for beachgoers in accordance with coastal environment & regulations.

In the last 3 years or so, the Ministry has achieved some commendable results in the environmental management of these 10 beaches and some of them are: 1).Sand dune restoration and nourishment of 95,000 Sqm (approximately) with native plantation. 2). Reduction in marine litter by 85 % and 78% in marine plastic in the last 3 years. 3). Scientific & responsible disposal of 750 tonnes of marine litter. 4). Improvement in cleanliness level from "C" (poor) to "A++(outstanding) through scientific measurement system. 5). Saving of 1100 ML/year of municipal water through recycling. 6). 3 years' database on regular testing of bathing water quality (physical, chemical and biological contamination) and health risk monitoring. 7). Approximately 1,25,000 beachgoers are educated on responsible behaviour on the beaches. 8). Increase in footfall for recreation activities by approximately 80% leading to economic development. 9). Alternate livelihood opportunities for 500 fishermen families through pollution abatement, safety & services.

The Ministry is further committed to develop and deliver 100 more beaches under its ICZM initiative in the ensuing 5 years of the Ministry's vision agenda.

( With inputs from ANI )

