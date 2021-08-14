Two booked for cheating 7.73 cr from Maharashtra Waqf Board

Pune city police on Saturday had booked two people for allegedly impersonating as trustee and secretary of trust, cheating, and committing fraud with the Waqf Board (WB) department of Maharashtra.

According to the complaint registered against accused Imtiaz Shaikh and Chand at Bund Garden Police station, the accused have not only cheated the board but also submitted forged documents to the Collector office of Pune.

They impersonated the trustee and secretary of a trust registered with the WB to the Pune collector office and received Rs 7.73 crore released by the board to acquire the trust's land.

The government of Maharashtra had acquired land belonging to Tabut Inam Indoment Trust which is registered with the Waqf Board for a project in Pune.

The government was supposed to give around Rs 9.64 crore to the trust in return and accordingly government had released an amount of Rs 7.73 crore to the trust but upon inquiry later the Waqf Board Regional officer got to know that the amount did not reach the trust members.

A case has been registered under sections 420,406,464,467,471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

