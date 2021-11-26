Two coaches of Udhampur-Durg Express catch fire in MP; No casualty reported

Two coaches of Udhampur-Durg Express, that was en route to Durg in Chhatisghar from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, caught fire on Friday.

As per Chief Public Relations Officer in NCR, Shivam Sharma said, no casualties were reported in the incident, but the cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

The incident took place after the train left Hetampur Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh.

"Udhampur-Durg Express's A1 and A2 coaches reported fire due to unknown reasons after leaving the Hetampur Railway Station. No casualties were reported and passengers have been evacuated," said Sharma.

More details are awaited.

