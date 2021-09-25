Two elephant calves found dead in Chattisgarh's Surajpur

Two elephant calves have been found dead in the Surajpur district of Chattisgarh, said Forest officials on Friday.

"We have come across reports of the death of two elephant calves, in Surajpur today. So, we have asked our staff members to monitor the elephants in the region," said BS Bhagat, Divisional Forest Officer-in-charge, Surajpur.

Bhagat said that the cause of the death of the two elephant calves is yet to be ascertained, however, the reports suggest a viral infection.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor