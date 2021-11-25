Two foreign nationals in Kerala sentenced to 4 years' jail in drug case

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 A local NDPS Court on Thursday sentenced a foreign couple in Kerala to four years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh, after finding them guilty of growing ganja (cannabis) at a resort in Idukki district where they were staying.

The couple, an Egyptian national Adel and a German national Alrich, was arrested by excise officials in December 2016 from the resort.

They were found to have grown ganja plants in five flower pots and were allegedly found to possess 90 grams of drugs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor