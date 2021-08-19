Two held, arms and ammunition recovered in J-K's Kulgam

A joint patrolling party of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested two bike-borne persons and recovered a pistol, two magazines, and 12 rounds in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

According to police, the two suspicious men were apprehended following a chase after one of them brandished the pistol when security forces asked them to stop.

"The riders, who were signalled to stop, brandished a pistol and tried to flee from the patrolling party. However, due to the quick and timely action of the security forces, both the individuals were apprehended. From their possession, one pistol, two magazines and 12 Rounds were recovered," police said.

"They have been identified as Aqib Shafi Badder and Mohammad Amin Hajam," it added.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Qaimoh police station and an investigation has been initiated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor