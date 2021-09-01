Two held for raping, robbing minor girl in New Delhi

Two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl under the pretext of offering a job recently, said Delhi Police on Wednesday.

According to a complaint, the victim and her friend, both from Bihar, had come to Delhi on August 27. The main accused, Ravi Kumar, had picked the girl from the New Delhi Railway Station on the same day.

Later Ravi raped the girl, and his accomplice, Sajan (30), made off with her mobile phone, the police said.

A case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 392 (robbery) of the IPC. Both the accused have been arrested, the police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

