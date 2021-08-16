Two held in connection with fire at hotel in Delhi's Dwarka

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with a fire incident at a hotel in Dwarka sector 8 on Sunday.

Two people lost lives in the incident. Cases have been registered under sections 436, 337, 338, 304 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dwarka South Police Station. Delhi Police arrested the owner of the hotel Nisha Jha and the manager Harshit Saini.

A fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday morning. The fire fighting personnel recovered two bodies from the hotel and rescued several people.

Dwarka South police station said that they received a fire call about the fire at Krishna Hotel in the morning where they were told that people were trapped inside the building.

Police personnel reached the spot and initiated an enquiry. Subsequently, a forensic and crime team arrived at the spot and after the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found on the staircase of the ground floor.

"A 21-year-old eye witness said that around midnight there was a short circuit and electricity was restored after half an hour. Later when he woke up at 7 am, he found huge smoke inside the hotel and a fire on the ground floor and reception area," said police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor