Two killed as car falls into well, rescue worker also loses life

Hyderabad, Dec 1 In a double tragedy, two persons were killed as a car plunged into an open well while a rescue worker also lost his life during the rescue operation in Telangana's Siddipet district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Chittapur village in Dubbaka mandal of the district. After three futile attempts and six-hour-long operation, the rescue workers finally pulled out the car from the well.

Bodies of a man and a woman were found inside the car. They were identified as Prashanth and and his mother Bhagya Lakshmi, both residents of Medak district.

They were on their way to a village to attend a function when the tragedy struck. The man apparently lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst and it fell into a roadside open irrigation well.

Police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operation. Two motors were pressed into service to pump out the water. A diver then entered the well and tied a rope to the car to pull it up. However, in the process, he got stuck in the car and drowned. The deceased was identified as Narasimhulu.

Three attempts by the rescue workers proved futile. Finally, the car was pulled out with the help of a crane.

