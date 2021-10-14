Two labourers die while cleaning chemical tank in MP's Ujjain
By ANI | Published: October 14, 2021 11:16 PM2021-10-14T23:16:31+5:302021-10-15T00:01:23+5:30
Two labourers died on Thursday after they fell in a chemical tank at the Ghatiya gas plant in Madhya Pradesh.
The incident took place while they were cleaning the chemical tank.Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) have reached the spot.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor