Two labourers die while cleaning chemical tank in MP's Ujjain

Two labourers died on Thursday after they fell in a chemical tank at the Ghatiya gas plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place while they were cleaning the chemical tank.Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) have reached the spot.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

