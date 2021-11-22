Two lorries collide near Karnataka's Kalaburagi, two dead
By ANI | Published: November 22, 2021 12:33 AM2021-11-22T00:33:01+5:302021-11-22T00:40:07+5:30
Two persons died after two lorries collided near Shahabad in the Kalaburagi district on Sunday evening, according to District Fire Officer, Parshuram.
Two persons died after two lorries collided near Shahabad in the Kalaburagi district on Sunday evening, according to District Fire Officer, Parshuram.
The officer informed that a case has been registered.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app