Two Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

At least two Naxals have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Tuesday.

Several arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Sukma, Sunil Sharma said, "An encounter is underway between the Naxals and security forces in forest areas of Gompad, Sukma district."

"Bodies of two Naxals were recovered with arms/ammunition/explosive material and other camping material of Naxals. Search is on for other Naxals who have fled the spot," he added.

The primary identification indicated that one deceased might be Kawasi Hunga, Konta Area LoS commander (ACM rank).

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor