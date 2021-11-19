Two NLFT cadres nabbed from Tripura's Dhalai

Two cadres of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were nabbed by the Tripura police from the Raishyabari and Gandacherra areas under the Dhalai district on Friday.

Two of the apprehended persons have been identified as Sanjay Tripura and Akhindra Debbarma, as per Tripura Police.

More details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

