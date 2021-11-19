Two NLFT cadres nabbed from Tripura's Dhalai

By ANI | Published: November 19, 2021 08:35 PM2021-11-19T20:35:39+5:302021-11-19T20:45:02+5:30

Two cadres of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were nabbed by the Tripura police from the Raishyabari and Gandacherra areas under the Dhalai district on Friday.

Two NLFT cadres nabbed from Tripura's Dhalai | Two NLFT cadres nabbed from Tripura's Dhalai

Two NLFT cadres nabbed from Tripura's Dhalai

Next

Two cadres of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were nabbed by the Tripura police from the Raishyabari and Gandacherra areas under the Dhalai district on Friday.

Two of the apprehended persons have been identified as Sanjay Tripura and Akhindra Debbarma, as per Tripura Police.

More details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Sanjay tripuraSanjay tripuraTripura PoliceNational liberation front of tripuraDgp tripura police