Two officials held in timber smuggling case WB's Siliguri

West Bengal forest officials on Wednesday arrested Customs and Central Excise superintendent rank officers in connection with a timber smuggling case.

According to the forest official, the accused were arrested on the basis of secret information, when a team of forest officers headed by Sanjay Dutta, ranger of Sarugarha range arrested Abhimanyu Majhi, Customs Department Superintendent posted at Siliguri office and Debasish Dhar, GST and Central Excise superintendent at Jalpai, while they were allegedly taking bribery from a truck driver and its group.

The officers were allegedly using their department cars during the smuggling.

Jayanta Mandal, ADFO, Bhaikunthapur forest division said, "The teak loaded truck was coming from Mizoram, seized at Jalpaiguri more in Siliguri this morning. We have arrested seven persons including two superintendent level officers of Customs and GST and Excise."

"One of the officers was in office uniform to misguide people. We are registering a case under the forest act and will be sent for remand through Jalpaiguri court," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

