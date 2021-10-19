UIDAI to host "Aadhaar Hackathon 2021" from October 28-31

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will be hosting a Hackathon titled "Aadhaar Hackathon 2021" targeting the young innovators - who are still at various Engineering institutes and eager to step into the real world.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday, the Hackathon will commence on October 28 at midnight.

"The Hackathon would continue till October 31," the statement said.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is themed around two topics. The first theme is around "Enrolment and Update", which essentially covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address.

The second theme of the Hackathon is around the "Identity and Authentication" solution offered by UIDAI. Under this theme, UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove Identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographics information. Also, it is looking for innovative applications around face authentication API - the newly launched authentication modality of UIDAI. The objective is to popularize some of the existing and new APIs to solve the needs of residents.

To solve these challenges through innovative technological solutions, UIDAI is reaching out to the young minds of all the Engineering colleges.

The winners of each theme would be rewarded by UIDAI through prize money and other lucrative benefits. All the young minds are encouraged to form teams and participate in this first-ever event being conducted by the Aadhaar team. Details of the event and online registration form are available at https://hackathon.uidai.gov.in/.

( With inputs from ANI )

