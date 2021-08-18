U'khand CM announces special package for people associated with self-help groups, self-employment schemes
By ANI | Published: August 18, 2021 06:40 PM2021-08-18T18:40:00+5:302021-08-18T18:50:02+5:30
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a special relief package of Rs 118.35 crore for the people associated with self-help groups and other self-employment schemes of the state government.
This package will help more than 7.54 lakh people associated with self-help groups and other self-employment schemes of the state government, said the Chief Minister office.
( With inputs from ANI )
