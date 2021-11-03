U'khand CM thanks residents for 100 pc first dose COVID vaccine coverage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday thanked the people of Uttarakhand and health workers as the state vaccinated 100 per cent of its eligible residents with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"I feel proud to state that Uttarakhand is one of the states in the country where 100 per cent first dose of vaccination has been done, thanks to the conscious public and dedicated health workers of the state," said Dhami in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Dhami, yesterday, distributed prizes to winners of the lucky draw during the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Uttarkhand district administration had organised a mega vaccination drive from October 18-November 2. The people who took the second dose during this period entered the lucky draw.

Earlier in October, Uttrakhand had administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population.

( With inputs from ANI )

