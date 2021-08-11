U'Khand Governor directs officials for effective implementation of women related schemes in state

Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya on Wednesday gave directions to the Additional Executive Officer of the National Livelihood Mission for effective implementation of economic empowerment related schemes for women in the state.

Additional Executive Officer of National Livelihood Mission Pradeep Pandey was directed by the Governor to implement women empowerment related schemes at the earliest.

Governor said that women should be benefitted through the self-help groups at large.

She said, "Women self-help groups should be given training according to the demands of markets. Schemes and Programmes should be reviewed to make women self-dependent along with extending the schemes of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

NRLM aims to relieve rural poverty and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the rural poor.

Additional Secretary of Uttarakhand government Jitendra Kumar Sonkar was also present in the meeting of Governor with the officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

