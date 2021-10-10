U'khand govt directs officials to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols in schools

By ANI | Published: October 10, 2021 12:56 AM2021-10-10T00:56:35+5:302021-10-10T01:05:02+5:30

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday directs officials to strictly ensure that Covid-19 protocols are being followed in the schools in the state after a student in the Gopeshwar area of Chamoli district tested positive for the coronavirus.

U'khand govt directs officials to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols in schools | U'khand govt directs officials to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols in schools

U'khand govt directs officials to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols in schools

Next

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday directs officials to strictly ensure that Covid-19 protocols are being followed in the schools in the state after a student in the Gopeshwar area of Chamoli district tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 3,43,645 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state so far including 166 active cases. Also, 1,06,82,064 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

7,396 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app