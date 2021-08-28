Under-construction flyover collapses in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, 2 injured
By ANI | Published: August 28, 2021 05:59 PM2021-08-28T17:59:21+5:302021-08-28T18:10:02+5:30
At least two people have sustained injuries after a portion of an under-construction flyover in Tamil Nadu's Madurai collapsed on Saturday, officials said.
Fire and rescue personnel are conducting inspections at the site to check whether people have been trapped under the debris.
( With inputs from ANI )
