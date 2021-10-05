Under PMAY, beneficiaries to get free sand in MP, says CM

Stating the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to uplift the marginalized and poor people of the state, the government on Monday said it will provide sand for the construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for free to all the beneficiaries, said a press release from the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are facing a lot of difficulties as they are getting sand for construction of their houses at very expensive prices."

He announced that free sand would be supplied to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana. For this, the sand policy will also be changed. CM Chouhan said, "In addition to the list of 2011, a survey would be conducted for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana so that maximum number of poor families could be given the benefit of the scheme."

Chouhan was addressing the dedication and laying the foundation stone for various development work projects at Chitrangi in Singrauli district on Monday. The CM dedicated and laid the foundation stone of construction works of 325 tap water schemes of Jal Jeevan Yojna by performing Bhoomi-Pujan. The total cost of these cluster water schemes being made under Jal Jeevan Mission is Rs 1,663 crore.

He also distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana, Livelihood Mission, and Village Industries Department. He said, "Singrauli district including Chitrangi is being given the gift of water schemes through Jal Jeevan Mission. Now sisters and daughters will not have to go to get water from hand pumps and wells. Clean water will reach the house from the tap."

He also dedicated four buildings costing Rs 17,26,37,000. It includes Jagannath Singh Memorial College building, District Education and Training Institute building Baidhan, Government College building Sarai and Government Higher Secondary School building Bardi.

The chief minister said, "Along with BA, B.Sc and B.Com courses will also be conducted in the college from the next session. Sub-tehsil office will be made in Dudhmania if required. PM Narendra Modi is a symbol of development. He has given the benefits of many development schemes to the poor. As per the demand of the residents of the area, all the required roads including mini-stadium would be constructed here."

CM Chouhan said, "Radical changes have to be brought in the lives of the families living in the forest. Now the forest committees will auction the tendu leaves (scientific name: Diospyros melanoxylon) and the distribution of dividends will also be done through them to the tribals of the forest. The right of community forest management would also be given to the forest dwellers."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor