Underworld don Suresh Poojari arrested in Philippines

Underworld don Suresh Poojari has been arrested in the Philippines. According to sources, the Indian government has been informed by the Philippines in this regard. Efforts are now underway to extradite him to India. According to information received, Poojari was arrested on October 15. Apart from Mumbai Police, CBI, he was on the radar of FBI.

Suresh Pujari was earlier working with Don Ravi Pujari. About ten years ago, he separated from Ravi Pujari and formed his own gang. He used to call dance bar owners in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Thane regularly for recovery. He used to shoot dead those who did not pay him. In the year 2018, his sharp shooter fired at the KN Park Hotel on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi highway. An employee sitting at the reception was also shot.

Suresh Pujari is originally from Ulhasnagar. He fled India in 2007. Apart from Suresh Poojari, he was living in different countries under the names of Suresh Puri and Satish Pai. He also had a fake passport with these names.