Unidentified body of woman found in Mangaluru's Netravathi river

An unidentified body of a woman has been found in the Netravathi river in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday.

The body was first found by local fishermen who brought it to the riverbank in Hoige Bazaar.

The police investigation is underway to determine whether it is a case of suicide or unnatural death.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor