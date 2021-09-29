Union Agriculture Minister launches 'Amul Honey'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched 'Amul Honey- a product of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) in increasing the income of small farmers, which is being implemented in the country to help double the income of farmers/beekeepers with the budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore.

Noting that there are 86 per cent small farmers in the country, he said it is necessary to connect them with other dimensions of agriculture like beekeeping to increase their income. The Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his desire for a sweet revolution on the soil of Gujarat and with the launch of Amul Honey, India has started the journey towards fulfilling the dream of the Prime Minister.

He said the quality of honey is a major concern in the country and five large-scale Regional Honey Testing Labs and 100 Mini Honey Testing Labs are being set up.

"It should be our constant effort that the quality of our honey products should also meet the global standards as there are lots of export opportunities in this sector," he added.

The Minister said the government will provide all necessary support for the promotion and development of beekeeping in the country.

Appreciating efforts made by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), Tomar said Amul has established itself as a global brand.

He said Amul also provides employment opportunities to marginal farmers and significantly contributes to the overall progress of the country in the dairy sector.

According to an official release, the minister said that the Agriculture Ministry will look into the proposal for establishing a testing lab in Gujarat.

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said Amul Honey is being launched after testing it as per the global standard.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor