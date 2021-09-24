Union Agriculture Minister reviews implementation of Central schemes in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday reviewed the implementation of the Central schemes with officials from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Tomar praised the efforts of Madhya Pradesh in the National Agriculture Development Scheme, Beej Gram Yojana and Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and said, "Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar reviewed the implementation of the schemes of the central government with the state officials."

The CM informed that projects worth Rupees 1000 Crore have been approved, out of which Rupees 600 crores have been released.

Chouhan expressed his gratitude for the special cooperation provided by the Government of India for the Crop Insurance Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

To provide convenient services to the farmers Chouhan stressed "How digital platforms are being used in the state, especially e-Girdawari, and it was informed that through the digital Girdawari, the information about the crop of each field is entered by the Patwari through the mobile app and the entry is made in the revenue record."

"The data of Girdawari is being collected, recorded and used for procurement, crop insurance and other schemes," he noted.

( With inputs from ANI )

