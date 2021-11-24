Union Cabinet approves bill to repeal farm laws

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, the government has taken the first step towards repealing all the three agricultural laws. The proposal to repeal these three laws was approved in the cabinet meeting held today. The proposal has been approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi. The bill will now be tabled in Parliament after Cabinet approval. The bill could be tabled in the winter session of Parliament starting November 29. It is said that the Ministry of Agriculture has prepared a bill to repeal the law on the recommendation of the Prime Minister's Office. The Ministry of Agriculture has prepared this new bill in consultation with the Prime Minister's Office. It has been approved by the cabinet ministers today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on Friday, announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month.

The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since the Centre had passed the laws in 2020.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government.