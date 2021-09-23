Union Health Minister aims at 100 pc Ayushman card distribution in one year

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday inaugurated and chaired the inaugural session of Aarogya Manthan 3.0 on the completion of the third anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme across the country. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, also took part in the event.

According to an official release by the ministry, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY was launched on September 23, 2018, from Ranchi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the vision to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). The theme of the program was 'Service and Excellence'. Aarogya Manthan 3.0, a four-day hybrid (physical and virtual) event began by observing 'Ayushman Bharat Diwas'.

During inauguration, the Union Health Minister announced the target to distribute 100 per cent Ayushman cards to beneficiaries. "We will distribute 100 per cent Ayushman Cards by September next year. For that, we will put in our best efforts, whether political or social," he said.

He said, "Since the inception of the scheme, more than 2 crore treatments worth Rs. 26,400 crores have been authorised through a network of over 24,000 empanelled hospitals across the country. In the last three years, more than 16.50 crore beneficiaries have been verified and provided with Ayushman Cards with female beneficiaries amounting to about 50 per cent of this number. As of 23 September 2021, over 2.6 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs 586 crore have been authorised leveraging the pan-India portability feature of the AB PM-JAY scheme. The innovative e-Rupy platform can be used to leverage the PMJAY further."

In the inaugural session, the Union Health Minister interacted with AB PM-JAY beneficiaries also from various States and UTs. Organised by National Health Authority, Arogya Manthan 3.0 marks its third anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme for its successful implementation across the country.

The Union Health Minister interacted virtually with many beneficiaries from different parts of the country. He asked about the benefit they received and how the scheme helped them to get treatment. Kanalta Das, a B.Sc student from Andaman who got surgery done on her birthday, said, "I am from a poor family, was unable to collect the amount for my lip surgery, but with the help of Ayushman Bharat scheme, I got the surgery done in time."

A beneficiary from Haridwar, who underwent blood cancer treatment, got a benefit of Rs 8 lakh in two years with the help of the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme.

The Union Minister asked all the beneficiaries during virtual interaction to create awareness and become Ayushman Mitra to help others.

In the last three years, AB PM-JAY has provided more than 2.2 crore cashless secondary and tertiary level treatments to beneficiaries!

On the occasion, Mandaviya said, "Health and development are inter-linked. Universal Health care is the objective and vision of the Prime Minister."

"The scheme has great potential to rejuvenate the primary and secondary healthcare facilities across the country," said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

( With inputs from ANI )

