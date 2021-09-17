Union Health Minister chairs World Patient Day celebrations

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the World Patient Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday, as per the release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Pointing this year's theme for World Patient Safety Day as "Safety in Maternal and New-born care", the Union Minister released the Operational Guidelines for Quality Assurance in Public Health Facilities 2021, Quality Darpan which is a six-monthly update on key achievements and learnings under the National Quality Assurance Standards initiative.

He also released the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre e-booklet on the quarterly progress report from April-June 2021 and the Reference Manual for Integrated RMNCAH+N Counselling.

The Union Minister elicitated the States and UTs for their performance in the implementation of NQAS and LaQshya during the function.

Commending the awardees, the Union Health Minister said that quality is a journey and it's not a one-time activity, but it should be integrated in our day-to-day practices, "It should become a habit. Ensuring the safety of patients is a continuation of the ancient healthcare practice," read the release.

The event was also attended by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor