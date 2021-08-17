Union Health Minister describes his meeting with Assam Chief Minister on COVID management as 'fruitful'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday held a 'fruitful' meeting with Assam Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the COVID-19 situation and immunisation process in the state.

In a tweet, Mandaviya wrote, "Had a fruitful meeting with Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji on COVID management. I noted the steps being taken by the State Government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Assam. The Central government will continue to support the State in its endeavours to mitigate the pandemic."

Earlier, on Monday, Mandaviya visited Kerala to discuss the COVID-19 situation and assured the complete help from the Centre.

After the Covid review meeting, Sarma expressed gratitude towards Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and said he has informed the latter of Assam's proactive management of COVID-19 and updates on vaccination.

This was the Union Minister's first visit to Assam.

"Today I had the pleasure of meeting Mansukh Mandaviya on his 1st visit to Assam after assuming the office of Union Health Minister. Apprised him of Assam's proactive management of Covid-19; updates on vaccination. Thanking him for the support, I also sought his guidance on way ahead," said Sarma in a tweet.

He said, "We assured Union Minister of Assam's firm resolve to provide best healthcare services to our people in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision."

Meanwhile, Assam's COVID-19 tally touched 5,80,657 on Monday as 758 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,502, as per the state health bulletin.

On July 7, 2021, the Union Home Secretary had chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in all the north eastern states and Union Territories.

( With inputs from ANI )

