Union Health Minister reviews availability of COVID-19 essential drugs, their buffer stocks

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country.

During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available. Raw materials for these drugs are also available in enough quantities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The strategic buffer stock has been created for 8 drugs, all of these are available in the country.

Eight drugs include Tocilizumab, Methyl Prednisolone, Enaxopirin, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Amphotericin B Deoxycholate, Posaconazole and Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

