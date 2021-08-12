Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla gets one year service extension

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the service extension of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for a period of one year beyond his present tenure.

His present tenure was supposed to end on August 22, 2021.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as Home Secretary on August 22, 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

