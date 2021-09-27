Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurates School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at NFSU in Gandhinagar

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Commending the university's infrastructure and other facilities, the Union Minister tweeted, "Due to visionary steps taken by then CM of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, India has not only the 1st School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at NFSU, Gandhinagar but first of its kind in the world!"

Rijiju mentioned that judiciary, executive and legislature are different organs but work together for the country as a whole.

The event was also attended by Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and many other state ministers.

( With inputs from ANI )

