Union Minister Giriraj Singh launches Hindi website of NIRDPR, Kaushal Aapti 2.0 app for empowerment of rural youth

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Thursday launched the Hindi website of National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) at Telangana's Hyderabad district and Kaushal Aapti 2.0 app for empowering of rural youth and connect them with the prospects of employment as per their aptitude.

Speaking on the occasion of the 64th General Council meeting of NIRDPR through video conferencing, Singh highlighted the work done by the organisation in various areas having a profound impact on the rural populace.

In his detailed address to members of the General Council, he inter-alia emphasised the role of NIRDPR to be played in strengthening the Self Help Groups linking it to the natural resource management activities while concentrating in increase the present strength of 8 crores to a minimum of 10 crores in coming times which can create an impact in an increase in GDP from 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent.

He further emphasised the need of developing the annual agri-budget for every gram panchayat, ensuring 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations charter should be brought into the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), promote the climate change concept and afforestation, water conservation resulting 'Per drop more crop', focusing attention on the transformation of the rural economy with the transfer of new innovative and alternative technologies for adoption by the rural community.

Singh also stressed the urgency for developing the qualitative social audit in gender and with an emphasis on gender budgeting and responsiveness, in particular, to bring in the required impact on the rural development.

The Union Minister stressed the human resource dividend as the focal point for the rural transformation.

NIRDPR is an autonomous organisation under the Government of India's Ministry of Rural Development.

( With inputs from ANI )

