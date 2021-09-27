Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurates Sports Arbitration Centre of India in Gandhinagar

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Sports Arbitration Centre of India in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Sunday.

"To develop the country as a sporting nation, a lot of work still needs to do done. When we intend to expand the sector of sports, we need to expand sectors like sports arbitration, sports science, sports medicine and training," said the Union Minister.

Rijiju mentioned that the centre will serve as an independent body to fast-track disputes in the sports sector and will have a far-reaching impact in expanding the sports sector.

The Union Minister took to Twitter to say, "Fantastic beginning for the Sports Sector. Inaugurated the pathbreaking Sports Arbitration Center of India at the Arena - an independent body to fast track in a very amicable manner the disputes in the Sports."

Earlier in the day, Rijiju also inaugurated the School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar.

( With inputs from ANI )

