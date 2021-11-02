Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates simultaneous launching of 5 vessels at Cochin Shipyard

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday inaugurated the simultaneous launching of five vessels at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

The Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Kochi, made his maiden visit to the PSU after taking charge of the ministry.

The vessels were launched by five senior-most women employees of CSL.

The Minister inaugurated the launching function of three Floating Border Out-Posts (FBOP) for the Border Security Force and two Fully Electric Autonomous Ferries for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway, which are amongst the world's first Autonomous Ferries.

The Union Minister lauded CSL for its efforts in contributing towards technological and sustainable solutions for the shipping industry.

He also appreciated CSL on the construction of the country's first-ever Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), INS Vikrant which is currently in its second sea trials, after a highly successful first sea trial.

Sonowal boarded the IAC during the course of the sea trials on Oct 21 this year to witness and review the progress made on this crucial and strategic national project.

"The success of the sea trials of the IAC is a true reflection of our Nation's quest for 'Atma Nirbharta'," he said.

The Minister complimented CSL, Indian Navy, the various OEMs and all the stakeholders involved in the project for this achievement.

The IAC is the largest warship built in the country having a displacement of about 40,000 tonnes.

"The Union Government is extending all support to the yard in its endeavours on geographical expansion and capacity enhancement. Through the Maritime India Vision 2030, the Government aims to make India a sought after destination for shipbuilding and ship repair. CSL is a major partner in this endeavour," Sonowal said.

Here, the Minister also inaugurated SMRITHI-a New Model Room to foster an understanding of its history and relevance to India's Ship Building Industry.

The Model Room at CSL's Administrative Building portrays 50 years of CSL's rich history.

Smrithi exhibits the major vessels built by CSL over the past five decades. From the country's first-ever Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to autonomous vessels and to ferries for the local conveyance are displayed here.

At present 14 ship models are displayed here with a scope to increase the number. A Coffee Table Book based on CSL's highly recognized CSR initiatives was also released by the Minister.

During the visit, Sonowal conducted a review of the yard's performance and visited the Ship Building and Ship Repair facilities of CSL. He also had a look at the International Ship Repair Facility being set up by CSL at Willingdon Island, Kochi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor