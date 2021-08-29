Union Ministers congratulate Bhavina Patel for clinching silver medal at Tokyo

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur among others congratulated Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel for clinching a silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Patel raised the honour of the country by winning the silver medal, especially on the day of National Sports Day.

"India's daughter has once again created history. #Paralympics. Many congratulations to Bhavina Patel, who raised the honour of the country by winning the silver medal. And every Indian is happy on this historic achievement especially on the day of National Sports Day. Bhavina, the whole country is proud of you," said Shah in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Minister of Sports Anurag Singh Thakur also lauded her for the victory and said that India woke up to a Silver medal on the occasion of National Sports Day.

"India wakes up to a Silver medal on the occasion of National Sports Day! Bhavina wins #IND 1st Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics! An amazing start to the Paralympics! @Bhavina59068010 clinched the Silver becoming the first Indian woman to do so in Para TT! #Praise4Para," Thakur tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, "Congratulations #BhavinaPatel on winning the Silver medal in #ParaTableTennis. Your perseverance and success shall as motivation for many."

"Bhavina Patel bags at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. Becomes the first Indian para-athlete ever to win a medal in Table Tennis. Stellar show!," tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Patel, who hails from Gujarat also got appreciation from Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. In a tweet in Gujarati, Rupani wrote, "Congratulations to Bhavina Patel, our daughter from Gujarat, for giving this silver medal as gift to the entire nation. Every Gujarati and Indian is proud of you. Bhavina's historic achievement will inspire many players. #cheer4india."

India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6 on Sunday. With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor