Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates hospital in J-K's Budgam

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday inaugurated sub-district hospital at Chrar-i-Sharief in Budgam set up with a project cost of Rs. 11.30 crores.

"The Minister started his two-day visit here was paying obeisance at the holy shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Ul Alam. He inaugurated a new Sub District Hospital at Chrarisharief set up by the Health Department with a project cost of Rs 11.30 crores. The hospital shall provide quality healthcare facilities to the nearby villages and towns of Chrar-i-Sharief. He also laid the foundation stone for up-gradation of a road from Chrar-i-Sharief to Batapora Haproo which shall improve the local connectivity," read the release by Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla on a two-day official tour to Jammu and Kashmir. The visit was a part of an outreach programme, initiated by the Government of India, wherein almost 70 Union Ministers shall be visiting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the month of September and October. This is aimed at connecting with people at the ground level and to monitor the implementation of various Central Government Schemes in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the visit, Chandrasekhar inaugurated infrastructure projects at Budgam, met scores of people including students, tribals, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) amongst others and held review meetings with the Budgam district administration to track the pace of ongoing Developmental programmes worth Rs 790 rores.

He met a wide spectrum of people including Students, Farmers, Horticulturists, Tribals, PRIs, Skill trainers, traders federation, fruit growers association, youth clubs amongst others at Budgam District. He interacted with them in presence of officials from the District administration to know about their aspirations and expectations.

After the interactive session, Chandrasekhar spoke about the vision of PM Narendra Modi and said, "The Prime Minister's call for "Mitigating Dil ki Doorie and Dilli Ki Doorie" has established a direct connection with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It has resulted into a massive government outreach programme of an unprecedented scale in the history of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Chandrasekhar visited the traditional Crafts cluster at Mirgund Pattan, Baramulla and was briefed by the CEO of Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council about the growth and prospects of the sector.

( With inputs from ANI )

