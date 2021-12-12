Universities should be free from any political interference: Kerala Governor slams Pinaray Vijayan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the appointment of chancellor in universities, and said that the Universities should be free from any political interference and autonomy must be respected.

In a letter to Vijayan, the Governor has expressed his displeasure over political appointments in state's universities and urged him to amend the Acts of the Universities and take over as Chancellor.

While speaking to the ANI, Khan said, "I do not want a conflict with the government. If the Kerala government is taking the decisions of appointing the chancellors of the colleges then the decision should be taken by the government itself without including me."

The Governor further informed, "I have already written to the Pinarayi Vijayan government advising him to amend acts of universities so that he can personally assume the position of Chancellor and carry out his political objectives without any dependence on the governor. This is not my constitutional duty."

Khan further added that academic decisions should be taken by academicians."I asked the government to bring an ordinance where the university's chancellor could be the chief minister or Education Minister, but I cannot do this. Government can easily run universities under the Education Department but universities should be free from any political interference."

In the letter to the CM, Khan had said, "The existing scene today is that the authorities Of the universities are packed with political nominees and non-academics are taking academic decisions."

( With inputs from ANI )

