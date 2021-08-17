UP: 3 injured as car crashes into bike in Moradabad

Three people sustained serious injuries after a car collided with a motorcycle on Monday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Yadav said that the incident took place in the Mughapura area. A car driver named, Ishtekaar was drunk driving, speeding and violating the traffic rules, he said.

He further added, "We have shifted the injured people to the local hospital. Further investigation is on."

( With inputs from ANI )

