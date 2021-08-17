UP: Aligarh soon to be renamed as 'Harigarh'?

After Allahabad and Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, now the demand to change the name of Aligarh has intensified. The proposal to change the name of Aligarh to 'Harigarh' has been passed in the meeting of the district panchayat. Its report has been sent to the government. According to the information, in the second meeting of Zilla Panchayat on Monday, under the chairmanship of newly elected president Vijay Singh, a resolution was passed to change the name of Aligarh district to Harigarh in the presence of all the members in the Vikas Bhawan auditorium complex.

When zila panchayat chairman for Aligarh Vijay Singh sought the suggestions from all the public representatives, all the leaders registered their consent and sent a proposal to change the name of the district to the state government, assuring as much cooperation as possible.

District Panchayat members Kehri Singh and Umesh Yadav had presented a proposal to change the name of Aligarh district to Harigarh, on which all the members have registered their consent after meeting.