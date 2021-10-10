UP Assembly to hold special session on October 18
Published: October 10, 2021
Uttar Pradesh government called a special session of the Legislative Assembly on October 18.
The special session will run for only one day.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had passed a resolution in the cabinet. Following this, Governor Anandiben Patel gave her consent.
A notification will be issued to convene the session soon.
According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint session of members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative council as a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations.
( With inputs from ANI )
