UP CM offers prayers in Gorakhnath Temple on occasion of Vijaya Dashami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday early morning offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple here on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

"Hearty congratulations to all the devotees and people of the state on the occasion of Vijayadashami, a festival that symbolizes the victory of truth over untruth, religion over unrighteousness and good over evil," the CM tweeted.

The Chief Minister also said that on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi, "let us all awaken the Rama within us and be determined to end all the evils prevailing in the society."

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor