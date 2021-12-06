UP CM pays floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 65th death anniversary which is observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas".

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other parliamentarians also paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament premises in Delhi today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor