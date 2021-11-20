UP: 'Dead Man' comes alive at hospital mortuary

A strange incident has taken place in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Police have received information that one person was killed in a road accident. After that, the police reached the morgue of the district hospital for panchnama. Police found wounds on the body of the deceased. At that moment, they noticed that he was still breathing. A wave of joy swept over the bereaved family as they realized that the dead man was alive. Doctors immediately examined the man and re-admitted him to the district hospital. Earlier, doctors at the hospital declared the man dead at 4.30 am. The body was then placed in the hospital morgue.

The hospital administration was shocked when the man, who had been kept in the morgue for seven hours, suddenly started breathing. The name of the person who suddenly came to life is Shrikesh. He is an employee of the Municipal Council. He had gone out late at night to bring milk. At that time, he met with an accident while crossing the road. Upon receiving this information, his relatives reached the spot. Shrikesh was taken by his relatives to three hospitals. But doctors at all three hospitals pronounced him dead.

Shrikesh's relatives rushed to the district hospital for autopsy after three hospitals declared him dead. Dr Manoj, who was in the emergency ward of the hospital, also declared Shrikesh dead. The body was then sent to the morgue for autopsy. Police were preparing a panchnama on Friday morning. Then they noticed that the dead man was breathing. They informed the doctors of the hospital. The doctor then examined Srikesh. At that moment, they realized that he was alive. He was then treated.