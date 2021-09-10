UP declares Mathura-Vrindavan area as pilgrimage site, bans sale of liquor, meat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday declared 10 sq km areas of Mathura-Vrindavan as a pilgrimage site, and banned the sale of liquor and meat here.

The decision was announced by the chief minister on the official Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP.

Tweeting the announcement in Hindi, the government said, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has declared 10 sq km of Mathura-Vrindavan region, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishna as a pilgrimage site. There are 22 municipal corporation wards under this region and all these wards have been declared as a pilgrimage site."

( With inputs from ANI )

