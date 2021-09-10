UP declares Mathura-Vrindavan area as pilgrimage site, bans sale of liquor, meat
By ANI | Published: September 10, 2021 07:59 PM2021-09-10T19:59:06+5:302021-09-10T20:10:07+5:30
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday declared 10 sq km areas of Mathura-Vrindavan as a pilgrimage site, and banned the sale of liquor and meat here.
The decision was announced by the chief minister on the official Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP.
Tweeting the announcement in Hindi, the government said, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has declared 10 sq km of Mathura-Vrindavan region, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishna as a pilgrimage site. There are 22 municipal corporation wards under this region and all these wards have been declared as a pilgrimage site."
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor