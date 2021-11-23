UP DGP, ADG present memento to CM on Police Flag Day

By ANI | Published: November 23, 2021 12:03 PM2021-11-23T12:03:20+5:302021-11-23T12:10:13+5:30

Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goyal and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar presented a memento and pinned a police flag on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Police Flag Day.

UP DGP, ADG present memento to CM on Police Flag Day

November 23 is observed as Police Flag Day in Uttar Pradesh.

