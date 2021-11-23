UP DGP, ADG present memento to CM on Police Flag Day
Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goyal and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar presented a memento and pinned a police flag on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Police Flag Day.
November 23 is observed as Police Flag Day in Uttar Pradesh.
