UP DGP, ADG present memento to CM on Police Flag Day

Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goyal and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar presented a memento and pinned a police flag on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Police Flag Day.

November 23 is observed as Police Flag Day in Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

