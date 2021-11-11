UP farmer killed in tiger attack

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) Nov 11 Asha Ram, a 52-year-old farmer, was killed by a tiger near the Mailani range forests, under the Dudhwa buffer zone.

His partially eaten body was recovered from an area near Katra ghat close to the reserve forest on Wednesday.

The deceased had been reported missing since Monday afternoon when he had gone to the fields on his bicycle to collect fodder for his domestic animals.

Mailani range forest officials and Sansarpur police outpost in-charge Pravin Kumar rushed to the spot.

Dr Anil Kumar Patel, deputy director of Dudhwa buffer zone, confirmed that Asha Ram was killed by a tiger.

He said that the pug marks have been detected on the spot. The area is known for the movement of big cats, and appropriate action would be taken in this case. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Asha Ram had gone to the fields on Monday afternoon and when he did not return till late in the evening, his family members started looking for him in the neighbouring areas but to no avail.

On Tuesday, his bicycle with a bundle of grass was found around 4 km south of his village. The family members searched for him in that area which is close to the Mailani range forest.

On Wednesday, Asha Ram's partially eaten body, with deep injuries on the head, face and abdominal area, was recovered from a field.

