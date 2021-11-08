UP: Father-son duo held for killing younger son

Lucknow, Nov 8 A man and his elder son have been arrested in connection with the murder of his younger son.

Police said Irfan Ali, 65, and his elder son Tanveer Ali, 34 were arrested for the murder of Farhan, 24, from Chowk crossing on Sunday.

Police claimed that the two connived to eliminate Farhan because he had spotted his father and sister-in-law in an objectionable position and had threatened to disclose this to other family members.

It may be recalled that on October 5, Irfan and Tanveer had informed Saadatganj police that Farhan had committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling in their paint factory.

However, a post-mortem revealed that he died of strangulation.

"When the duo was interrogated, they began changing their statements, raising suspicion. However, they spilled the beans when grilled separately," said Vijay Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Bazaar Khala police circle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor