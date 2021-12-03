UP government blames Pakistan for air pollution in the cities

The capital of India Delhi and nearby cities are facing major problems related to air pollution, the air in the state and nearby cities is not pure at all. Schools are been closed in the states from yesterday till further notice. The court has also pushed the center and asked to come with better implementation in 24-hours on this regard.

Today was the hearing of the court during which the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that polluted air is mostly coming from Pakistan.

"Uttar Pradesh is downwind. Air is mostly coming from Pakistan. Whatever is happening is not necessarily in UP," senior lawyer Ranjit Kumar said, representing the UP government.

The Chief Justice replied, "So you want the banning of industries in Pakistan?"

The UP government also requested the court not to impose restrictions on sugar mills and milk industries. 'Sugar mills are allowed to run for only eight hours and that is not enough,' the UP government argued. On which the court said, that industries which are not using cleaner flues for production will be open on weekdays only for 8 hours and would be shut on weekends.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also stated schools and colleges in Delhi and neighboring areas will stay closed for now.



