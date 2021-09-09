UP govt taking all possible steps to control viral fever outbreak, says health minister Jai Pratap Singh

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state, said health minister Jai Pratap Singh on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that door to door surveys will now be conducted to understand the problem in detail.

"We are taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state. Door to door surveys will be conducted and medicines will also be provided to the children," he said.

The minister informed that the government has noticed the loopholes in the working of the officials and that's the main reason for the viral outbreak in the city.

Amid the COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the surge in viral fever cases has been reported amongst children in various hospitals of Lucknow.

Speaking on the viral fever cases, SK Nanda, Chief Medical Superintendent of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee hospital in Lucknow said, "Till now we have around 20 patients admitted due to viral fever and around 80 cases in the Out Patient Department (OPD)."

"The cases are not so severe right now and we are doing the platelet count to check the cases of dengue," he added.

He also reported that all the patients have to go through a mandatory RT-PCR test before getting admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, around 300 cases of dengue were reported in Moradabad, said Chief Medical Officer Dr M C Garg.

"The cases were not so severe but the doctors are trying their best to control the situation," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Autonomous State Medical College in Firozabad to enquire about the health of children who were admitted there and instructed the officials concerned to send special teams to Mathura, Mainpuri, and Firozabad districts to take appropriate steps to contain vector-borne diseases.

( With inputs from ANI )

